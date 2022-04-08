The “Sasna Tsrer” pan-Armenian movement posted a video on its Facebook page, where it is seen how their representatives desecrate the flag of the Artsakh Republic raised in France Square.

“One state, one flag. “The citizens of the Republic of Armenia who came from Artsakh painted the flag separating Artsakh from the Republic of Armenia at the Opera,” this is how the “Sasna Tsrer” movement titled the video.

Narek Samsonyan, President of the “Civic Consciousness” NGO, referred to the incident.

“According to the information, the representatives of the Sasna Tsrer terrorist group desecrated the flag of the Artsakh Republic raised in the French Square. “Such a desecration by terrorists released at the mercy of the Capitulator is not a surprise,” Narek Samsonyan wrote.



