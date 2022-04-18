Like most constitutions of other countries, the text of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia begins with a preface. The preambles to the Constitution usually include provisions on the historical-political preconditions of the Constitution, the motives for the creation of the Constitution. As a rule, they express the constitutional understanding of the goals of the historical period of the adoption of the constitution, the basic principles underlying the constitutional text. The preamble to the Constitution outlines the characteristics of the state ամեն the most important issues of identity:. If in the past the preamble of the constitution was given mainly political-declarative significance, now it is mostly accepted, its legal nature is emphasized. Being an integral part of the text of the Constitution, the preamble to the Constitution has a significant constitutional-legal, normative content.

The Preamble to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia is one of the rare provisions of the Constitution, which has not been changed since its adoption and has been adopted as a result of a broad agreement between the political forces. As it is known, for the elaboration of the text of the Constitution of Armenia back in 1990. A Constitutional Commission was formed, with an absolute majority of the ANM and its supporters. After the 1994 decision submitted by the Constitutional Commission. The draft Constitution of April 20, 1994 did not receive the required 2/3 majority of votes in the Supreme Council. In June, it was expanded to include mainly members of the opposition.

1994 On October 8, 1995, as a result of extensive discussions on the preamble to the Constitution, the Constitutional Enlarged Committee adopted the draft preamble to the draft by a ratio of 19 for և 1 abstention, which was later included in In the final text of the Constitution of July 5, 2006 (Minutes of the sitting of the Constitutional Enlarged Commission, v. 70, p. 12). That project was signed in 1994. It differed from the draft Constitution of April 20, 1994 (“Republic of Armenia” daily, April 23, 1994) only in that it referred to the 1990 Constitution. The Declaration of Independence of Armenia of August 23 (Bulletin of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia, 1990/16). Through such a legislative trick, it was possible to find a compromise solution to the issue of the Armenian Cause, which caused heated disagreements between the authorities and the opposition.

The preamble of the RA Constitution states that the Armenian people adopt the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia “based on the basic principles of the Armenian statehood and national goals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence of Armenia” (emphasis added). As Vladimir Nazaryan, who was one of the main authors of the text of the Constitution and headed the working group of the enlarged Constitutional Commission, says in his booklet published immediately after the adoption of the Constitution, , Constitution of the Republic of Armenia: Notes and Comments, Yerevan, 1995, pp. 5-6). Through this reference, the provisions enshrined in the Declaration of Independence of Armenia gained constitutional status.

The Declaration of Independence of Armenia, in its turn, cites the joint decision of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR and the Nagorno-Karabakh National Council of December 1, 1989 (On the Reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno Karabakh) (Bulletin of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, 1989). 23): “Based on the universal principles of self-determination of nations, responding to the legitimate aspiration of the Armenian people to reunite the two divisions by force,” the Supreme Soviet of the Armenian SSR, according to point 1 of that decision, “recognizes the self-determination of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Region. In the decisions of the sessions of February 20, July 12, 1988, as well as the plenipotentiaries of the representatives of the population of the region on August 16, 1989, and the October 19 sitting of the National Council ”(emphasis added). According to the second point of the decision, “the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR recognizes the Assembly of Plenipotentiaries of Nagorno Karabakh, the National Council elected by it as the only current legal authority in the region.” The preamble to the Constitution of Armenia, within the national goals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, means first of all the legitimate aspiration of the Armenian people to reunite the two divisions forcibly divided, as well as the obligation of the Republic of Armenia in Article 11 of the Declaration of Independence To the cause of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide in Armenia. “

There is no disagreement in the Armenian constitutional-legal doctrine on the preamble of the Constitution of Armenia պարտ the mandatory legal nature of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia. According to H. According to Khachatryan, “when the preamble contains declaratory provisions or refers to a declaration of decisive importance for the state (for example, the Declaration of Independence), then those provisions of the preamble have the same legal significance as the norms of the main part of the Constitution” (Henrik Khachatryan, the first Constitution of the Republic of Armenia , Yerevan 1997, p. 29). 2010 The interpretations of the Constitution, published in 2010, state that “in both professional literature and judicial practice, the value and legal significance of the preamble to the Constitution is not in doubt” (Comments on the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, Yerevan 2010, p. 38).

The mandatory legal nature of the preamble to the Constitution of Armenia, the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, is directly reflected in the 2010 decision of the Constitutional Court on the protocols signed between Armenia and Turkey. in the decision of January 12. According to point 5 of that decision, the provisions of the Protocol “On the Development of Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” in the legislative and law enforcement practice of the Republic of Armenia, as well as in interstate relations can not be interpreted and applied in a way that contradicts the preamble to the Constitution. to the requirements of point 11 of the declaration. ” It is noteworthy that the Constitutional Court is not satisfied with the reference to the preamble of the Constitution in the decision, but directly refers to the specific provision of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia.

It is clear that according to the Constitutional Court, every legal act of the Republic of Armenia must comply with the provisions of the Constitution of Armenia, but also with all the provisions of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, which are not directly reflected in the original text of the Constitution of Armenia.

The protection of Artsakh’s self-determination has been the official policy of the Armenian authorities since at least 1988, and has become a national goal within the meaning of the preamble to the Armenian Constitution. The ways to achieve this goal have changed over time, depending on the specific situation, but the goal has remained the same – Artsakh self-determination. In the conditions of large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic in 1992 On July 8, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia, “based on the principles of international law, the right of nations to self-determination, as well as the results of the December 10, 1991 referendum on the independence of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic”, decided to “consistently support the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (Bulletin of the Supreme Council, 1992/13).

1992 Point 2 of the decision of July 8, 2006 clearly defined the official position of the Republic of Armenia on the fact of Artsakh’s self-determination. “To consider inadmissible for the Republic of Armenia any international or domestic document where the Nagorno Karabakh Republic will be mentioned as part of Azerbaijan” (emphasis added). 1992 The decision of July 8 was the result of an agreement between the ruling majority and the “National Alliance”. It was adopted by consensus (169 in favor, 3 against, 1 abstention) (Bulletin of the Supreme Council, 1992/13, p. 30).

Since the Armenian parliament was still in 1989. On December 1, 1992, it recognized the “fact of self-determination” of Artsakh. By the decision of July 8, 1995, he reaffirmed his position. According to the preamble to the Constitution adopted on July 5, 2006, the national goals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence of Armenia are taken as a basis, among which Artsakh’s self-determination occupies a special place. Any such agreement signed by the Republic of Armenia would contradict the preamble to the Constitution of Armenia, the Declaration of Independence of Armenia. According to Part 3 of Article 116 of the Constitution, international treaties that contradict the Constitution cannot be ratified by the National Assembly.

Vardan POGHOSYAN