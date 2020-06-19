The remarkable idiocy of holding a Trump rally in Tulsa

Instead, I will concentrate on the remarkable idiocy of staging a large indoor public gathering in Tulsa just now.

Furthermore, Tulsa is near the border of a few states; Trump’s rally will probably draw from these areas as well. Over in Arkansas, four counties at the Oklahoma border — Benton, Washington (home of Fayetteville), Crawford, and Sebastian (home of Fort Smith) — have experienced sharply increasing case rates in the last two weeks

Tulsa is also a few hours in the future from the southwest corner of Missouri. Jasper (home of Joplin), McDonald and Newton Counties each have gone from almost no cases two weeks ago to significantly more than five cases daily per county — in Jasper’s case, not exactly 10 ( again, rolling 7-day average ). This has led local authorities to reinstitute some precautions

The source of the increase isn’t known, though adjacent Barry County features a chicken meatpacking plant that has seen its first two cases . As we now have witnessed over and over, today’s two cases may possibly presage tomorrow’s frantic headline.

So, from a strict public health perspective, the selection of Tulsa is a terrible decision. So why the option? Yes, Tulsa is an exceptionally conservative city with wonderful cheeseburgers and a deluxe golf course, in addition to a city where he’s found enthusiastic support at past rallies, but this really is true of many cities in the South. Is the choice really and truly just another manifestation of Brutalist politics?

As a native Oklahoman, I have a theory: Oral Roberts. Oral Roberts and the hazy world of faith healing. I know this topic very well. As a kid, on Sunday mornings, my brothers and I used to view Oral Roberts on tv. Our Hebrew Sunday School started at 10 a.m., so we killed time in the early hours watching the faith healing shows till it was time and energy to go pay attention to the rabbi.

Importantly, this was before Jimmy Swaggart and Jim Bakker and the other preachers with high production values crowded out the field. The Oral Roberts shows then were grainy and uncertain with a jittery camera and fluctuating sound that made them strangely sincere.

Watching, my brothers and I felt confusion and awe, wondering if they were kidding or if they were actors or if they were insane or if they maybe were being cured — I mean it seemed so convincing in its own way. Rows of people searching for, believing and eager and happy despite (or because of) the scene’s basic lack of credibility. They shrieked and clapped as Oral Roberts’ touch and prayer healed person after person.

Which brings us to now and the Trump rallies. For me, probably the most unsettling feature as that he gloats and preens his hour upon the stage is the hypnotic connection between him and his crowd. Because they are the very faces I saw on my Sunday morning TV — those of people who are witnessing an incredible miracle.

Tulsa therefore may be the perfect place for the President to resume his campaign. Not only does he get a groveling crowd and a possiblity to cruelly wink at the city’s racist past but because he could be guaranteed something he can not find anyplace else: an arena full of people raised on the exhilarating lunacy of a giant tent revival.