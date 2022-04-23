On April 22, human remains and ragged clothes were found in a stream on the hillside near the village of Vardanidzor.

Due to the operative-investigative measures taken by the officers of Syunik Regional Department, Meghri Division, Regional Investigation Department, it turned out that the relics of Ludwig Sargsyan, who has been missing since August 22 last year, were found by the Meghri Police Department.

A forensic examination has been ordered.

A preliminary investigation is underway.



