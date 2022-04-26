The Erebuni և Nubarashen Administrative District Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting a criminal case under Article 112, Part 2, Clauses 6-14 of the RA Criminal Code to find out the circumstances of the 62-year-old man’s death.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 On April 24, at around 8:20 pm, on Khaghagh Don Street in Yerevan, during a quarrel between neighbors, a group of people had an argument with the 62-year-old man, during which they hit him with various hands and feet on different parts of his body. : The man died from his injuries on the same day, at around 11:30 pm, at his house on Nor Aresh Street in Yerevan.

During the preliminary investigation, a forensic examination of the body was ordered, and a number of people were interrogated.

An investigation is underway. Necessary measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the case, to ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.