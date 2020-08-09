The regime is determined to rewrite history. Egyptians are giving their lives to prevent it – Middle East Monitor

On 23 June Sanaa Seif, in addition to her sis Mona, got to the Egyptian chief law officer’s workplace to submit a problem. The night prior to, a group of federal government criminals, referred to as Baltagiya, had actually beaten them up outdoors Tora Prison where they were waiting to get a letter from their sibling, who has actually been apprehended inside given that September.

It existed, outside the main workplace, that Sanaa was abducted by gatekeeper, who battled her into a white van and took her to the State Security Prosecution where she would deal with a string of exceeded up charges associated to terrorism and spreading out phony news.

Sanaa has actually been kept in pretrial detention ever since. In demonstration, previously today, some 200 artists, artists and authors signed a declaration contacting the Egyptian federal government to launch the filmmaker, who dealt with ‘The Square’ and ‘In the Last Days of the City’, and inquired to release political detainees and end pretrial detention.

Over in the president’s workplace, whilst authorities were penalizing Safaa for her tranquil advocacy, they were likewise preparing prepare for promoting a crucial gamer in the 2013 coup. Last week, Egypt’s minister of transportation revealed that Zamalek city station would be called after the previous president of the Radio and Television Union, Safaa Hegazy, since she …