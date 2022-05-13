RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov was invited to the Investigative Committee, he informed about this on his Facebook page.
“I was invited to the department of the Investigation Center. They did not understand that they would not give up the struggle. The regime has openly resorted to repression against political opponents.
PS My name is struggle, the end is victory. “Garegin Nzhdeh,” Eduard Sharmazanov wrote.
