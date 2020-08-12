The Red Bull heir, a crashed car and the scandal that angered Thailand

According to police, a trail of oil leaking from the sports car led investigators to the luxury home of one of Thailand’s wealthiest families, the co-owners of the Red Bull energy drink empire.

Vorayuth was subsequently charged with five criminal counts, including speeding, hit-and-run, and reckless driving causing death, but the case stalled for years as the billionaire scion repeatedly missed or postponed prosecutors’ summonses. Authorities believe he left Thailand in 2017.

Then on July 23, Colonel Sampan Luangsajjakul of the Royal Thai Police confirmed that the Office of Attorney General (OAG) had decided to drop all charges against Vorayuth, who police have confirmed was aged 30 at the time of the accident, not 27 as they previously said. The decision to drop the charges thrust the case back into the spotlight — and angered Thais who have long felt that the country’s legal system unfairly favors the rich. Some called for a boycott of Red Bull products. Others said the decision not to prosecute Vorayuth was the latest and most blatant confirmation of a perceived culture of impunity of the elite in Thailand. “The public sentiment is that there are different standards when it comes to the rich and the poor.”Ekachai Chainuvati, law lecturer at Siam University in Bangkok “The…

