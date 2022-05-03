

Today a funny incident was registered during the demonstrations. The police “hit the police” from one of the closed protesters in the street.



The incident took place at around 10:40 in the morning, when the son of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Leon Kocharyan, and his friends were being brought.



In a conversation with Yerevan.today, the injured citizen confirmed the information, noting that the amount of 200,000 AMD kept in his pocket for payment was stolen by one of the Red Berets at the time of his arrest.



The citizen has already reported about it to the Erebuni Police Department.