On the night of March 8, at around 01:00, an accident took place, as a result of which the gas supply in the territory of the Artsakh Republic was disrupted.

“Artsakhpress” was informed about this from “Artsakhgaz” closed joint-stock company.

The company is working to restore gas supply as soon as possible, apologizing for the inconvenience caused to customers.

Artsakh Information Headquarters