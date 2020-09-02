The Reason Chadwick Boseman Decided To Keep His Cancer Battle Under Wraps Will Break Your Heart

The world is still reeling over the loss of Chadwick Boseman; not only mourning the loss of such a bright young talent, but also dealing with the shock that he had been battling cancer secretly during some of the most prolific years of his career.

There has been some speculation about why the Black Panther star kept his diagnosis under wraps, even from collaborators like directors Ryan Coogler and Spike Lee. Very few people were aware of Boseman’s private pain, but now some of his inner circle have shed light on his decision to keep his cancer under wraps.

The actor’s longtime agent Michael Greene told The Hollywood Reporter that the choice was based in part on values instilled by his mother, Carolyn Boseman. He shared:

“[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him. He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person.”

He didn’t want people to fuss over him. Can you imagine being so stoic in the face of so much pain?

Howard University president Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick confirmed this in his own story about the 43-year-old’s health: when Frederick asked about his weight loss during a visit last year, Boseman deflected with…