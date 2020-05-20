The Realme X50 Pro Player will have a 90Hz HDR+ Super AMOLED display

Realme is attempting to develop expectancy for the May 25 introduction of the X50 Pro Player by launching a couple of information regarding the phone each day. It will be a gaming-oriented variation of the Realme X50 Pro, so normally the emphasis drops on the functions that will enhance the video gaming experience– efficiency as well as connection, air conditioning as well as sound as well as currently the display.

To nobody’s shock, the Realme X50 Pro Player will have a 6.44 ” Super AMOLED panel with 90 Hz rejuvenate price, like the routinePro The touch tasting price will be two times that, 180 Hz, as well as Realme states that it has actually tuned the software program to permit faster response times.

The very first photo checklists Android video games that sustain 90 Hz, e.g. from modern-day titles like PUBG to standards like King of Fighters ’98 Snapdragon 865’s effective Adreno GPU will ensure the video games really strike the 90 Hz target.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme X50 Pro Player version will have a 90 Hz HDR+ Super AMOLED display

The display will assistance HDR10+ as well as will have 100% protection of the P3 shade room. Also, it will deal a height illumination of 1,100 nits. The unique E3 radiant product will help in reducing power use by 7%.

The Realme X50 Pro Player version will be presented on May 25, in addition to 7 various other items, consisting of the X3 collection.

Source (in Chinese)