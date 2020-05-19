The Realme X3 SuperZoom will launch in Europe on May 26

It generally takes a number of months for phones like these to get to Europe– however the Realme X3 SuperZoom will exist to the Old Continent simply a day after its May 25 occasion inChina That one will bring 8 brand-new Realme gadgets while the European occasion appears to guarantee simply one.

It’s without a doubt the very best of the number, however, the X3 SuperZoom is a follow-up to the X2 Pro, which supplied front runner specifications at a moderate cost. The brand-new version takes that dish as well as includes a periscope lens to the mix– a 13 MP cam with as much as 60 x magnifying (optical zoom will be 5x or 6x).

Every king has a follower, as well as ours will show up. Don’t miss our following Launch: 26/05 at 10: 30 CEST Discover our brand-new #realmeX3SuperZoom pic.twitter.com/Z6EgLUiSu3 — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) May 19, 2020

Will the vanilla Realme X3 5G join it? That’s unclear in the meantime. An earlier tweet by @RealmeEurope included “The Star Hunter “, a tagline that plainly describes the SuperZoom as well as its StarryMode Another tweet teased “The Explorer “, which could be the X3.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is the Star Hunter Is the Realme X3 the Explorer after that?

The vanilla version will not have the Snapdragon 855+ chipset of its brother or sister, it will most likely opt for a 765 G rather. And it absolutely will not have a periscope webcam. Other than that, the specifications from TENAA make it bent on be a strong mid-range offering for those that can not manage or just do not require the added zoom.