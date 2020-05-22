The Realme Band is now available in India, screen brightness bumped up with a software update

The Realme Band is now available in India. It was initially scheduled to turn into available on the 28th, however Realme doesnt wish to hold its followers ready.

The band may be ordered immediately from Realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon India at a value of INR 1,500 (half the listed MSRP). Note that solely the band is available solely Black and Green, the Yellow (which is the models signature colour) is coming quickly.











Realme Band options  Black and Green colour choices

Realmes press launch concerning the launch mentions that the screen brightness has been enhanced  after we reviewed the Realme Band, we discovered that the screens legibility outdoors was fairly poor.

It sounds just like the the utmost brightness has been elevated with a software update (model 6.0), additionally UI parts have be modified to make them extra legible. We need to surprise the additional brightness will do to the battery life (the unique model lasted 7 days on our hand).

The coronary heart charge sensor has been touched up to make it extra correct too. The band can notify you when your coronary heart charge goes above or under a sure threshold. Additionally, you get climate data primarily based in your location (once more, because of a software update).

If you have already got a Realme Band, use the smartphone app to examine for the v6.0 update.