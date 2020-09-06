The REAL Story Behind Madonna’s Ten Most Iconic Music Videos!

You think you know, but you have no idea!

Madonna‘s music videos may be the stuff of legend, but how she got to the end product on all these pieces of art varied wildly! To make music video history time and time again, Madge went through so much drama, tons of key behind-the-scenes critical decisions, major social controversies and hang-ups to overthrow… oh yeah, and worked with a LOT of good directors and production staff members by her side!

Maybe we’re just in a nostalgic mood hoping for more music videos on MTV! Ha! Whatever the case, here’s the REAL story on ten of the most iconic music videos the living legend has produced in her incredible career!

1. Express Yourself, 1989

Express Yourself marked Madonna’s first video collab with David Fincher, who also directed Fight Club and The Social Network. At $5 million, this was the most expensive video EVER made (at the time, at least), and it heavily drew on the classic 1927 film Metropolis for its inspiration. Rolling Stone called Express Yourself “a perfect melding of Fincher’s expressionist impulses and Madonna’s shape-shifting allure.” It proved to withstand the test of time even as subject and director…