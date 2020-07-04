The real-life ‘101 Dalmatians’ London mansion hits mmarket – Armenian News

A striking pale pink mansion in the exclusive Primrose Hill area of London has just gone in the marketplace for a tad over $11 million (£9 million).

Other than its standout color, the mansion’s claim to fame is that it is purported to function as the home that helped inspire the 1956 Dodie Smith novel “101 Dalmatians”, Variety reports.

According to London’s Evening Standard, the eight-bedroom home on Albert Terrace isn’t far from Smith’s former home on Dorset Square. The children’s novelist would regularly walk after dark mansion with her nine — nine! — dalmatians on her solution to Regent’s Park. According to literary researchers, the home is thought to be the inspiration behind the fictional house of dalmatian parents Perdita and Pongo and their owners Roger and Anita Dearly — when Smith’s novel was first published, it featured illustrations of a pink manse very nearly identical to the one on Albert Terrace.

The artwork of the novel’s first edition was done by illustrating sisters Janet and Anne Johnston. Their portrayal of the dogs’ home is strikingly like the Albert Square property, down seriously to its pillared portico and glass-paneled entry way that opens to a lavish entrance hall, drawing room and study. Constructed in 1847 and last sold in 1987, the four-story home measures in at just under 5,000 square feet. Since the property’s last sale, Primrose Hill, a little village-like part of stately Victorian terraces and eye-catching pastel-colored Regency townhouses surrounding the northern end of the park, has undergone an instant appreciation with chic restaurants and shops popping up through the entire now-bustling area.