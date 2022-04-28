The government approved the procedure for voluntary attestation of teachers, as a result of voluntary attestation, the provision of a teacher’s rate, the provision of a supplement to it, and the formation of a voluntary attestation commission.
The rate for a teacher who has passed the voluntary attestation becomes 200,000 drams.
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.