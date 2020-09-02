The Rams and Chargers grapple with how to respond to the Jacob Blake shooting in ‘Hard Knocks’ episode

“Man that is awful. It makes me sick,” McVay informs Artis Twyman, the group’s senior director of interactions, in the episode.
“It is unbelievable,” Twyman stated. “I think more about the people this has happened to, there was no video. … Tons of people who probably were murdered or injured or wrongly accused, wrongly arrested and there’s just no video and the cops got away with it.”
“You just feel helpless because this keeps happening,” Twyman stated. “What can you do to change it?”
In conferences, both virtual and in individual, the Rams coaches prompted gamers to open about how the shooting has actually affected them and what they believe the group must do in reaction.
“Un-friggin- believable,” Lynn stated of the shooting throughoutthe episode “I don’t believe canceling a practice is going to make a difference.”
” I believe the finest method to honor Jacob Blake, that got shot 7 times in the freaking back … if we …