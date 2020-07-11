The rage behind Trump’s action on Roger Stone (opinion)

Trump cannot change the Covid-19 numbers or the Supreme Court ruling, but he, like every president, has the unquestioned, unreviewable capacity to commute federal sentences. Trump seized on the privilege with gusto and simultaneously lashed out at his enemies — primarily, special counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation generated the questioning of Stone and his subsequent lies under oath.

But Trump, wielding his clemency powers, didn’t bother being accurate, fair or measured. “Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case,” the White House statement concludes. “Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Those who see Trump’s opt to Stone being an effort to help keep him quiet are missing the point. Yes, Trump’s dangling of clemency is an abuse of power, and such offers of clemency formed part of the articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.

But in this case, it may not even be necessary. It was highly unlikely that Stone, a lifelong political soldier, would definitely flip on Trump. And it’s not clear that he could meaningfully betray the president even if he wanted to: After decades of deception and dirty tricks, Stone’s word would have little credibility with prosecutors or the general public.

So Stone, the self-described dirty trickster, slips out of just one of the tightest fixes of his colorful life. The fate of one political operative could be the least of Trump’s dilemmas. But this is one problem he could solve with the stroke of a pen.