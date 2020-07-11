The rage behind Trump’s action on Roger Stone (opinion)

Stone remains a convicted felon
, having lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do exactly the same. But that he won’t need to serve the 40-month sentence handed down by way of a judge — and, theoretically, could persuade an appeals court to reverse his conviction or secure the full pardon from Trump.
Trump cannot change the Covid-19 numbers or the Supreme Court ruling, but he, like every president, has the unquestioned, unreviewable capacity to commute federal sentences. Trump seized on the privilege with gusto and simultaneously lashed out at his enemies — primarily, special counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation generated the questioning of Stone and his subsequent lies under oath.
“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency,” the White House statemen
t said. “These charges were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice. This is why the out-of-control Mueller prosecutors, desperate for splashy headlines to compensate for a failed investigation, set their sights on Mr. Stone.”
That is a great departure from reality, obviously. There’s abundant evidence of Russian interference
in the 2016 election, facts eventually compiled in a special report
issued by the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee.
But Trump, wielding his clemency powers, didn’t bother being accurate, fair or measured. “Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case,” the White House statement concludes. “Roger Stone is now a free man!”
The commutation signals Trump’s place at the middle of Washington power politics. His health experts might contradict him
; his Supreme Court appointees may possibly vote against him
; members of his family might attack him
. But only the president can commute federal sentences, and no body can stop or reverse the action.
Those who see Trump’s opt to Stone being an effort to help keep him quiet are missing the point. Yes, Trump’s dangling of clemency is an abuse of power,
and such offers of clemency formed part of the articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.
But in this case, it may not even be necessary. It was highly unlikely that Stone, a lifelong political soldier, would definitely flip on Trump. And it’s not clear that he could meaningfully betray the president even if he wanted to: After decades of deception and dirty tricks, Stone’s word would have little credibility
with prosecutors or the general public.
So Stone, the self-described dirty trickster, slips out of just one of the tightest fixes of his colorful life. The fate of one political operative could be the least of Trump’s dilemmas. But this is one problem he could solve with the stroke of a pen.
