The racist origin of the phrase Trump tweeted

President Trump tweeted about nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death, saying “when the looting starts the shooting starts.” Trump and the White House have since said that the tweet wasn’t intended as a threat. CNN’s Abby Phillip reports on the racist history tied to the phrase.
