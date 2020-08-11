The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire

A weekend including a doubleheader of Cup races at Michigan International Speedway has actually assisted to fortify a couple motorists battling to make the playoff field on points while others took a hit to their hopes.

While Clint Bowyer didn’t score a success this weekend, his efficiency at Michigan– specifically in Sunday’s race that included a Stage 1 win– assisted him gather a great deal of points.

Bowyer and hisNo 14 Stewart-Haas Racing group now sits 60 points above the cutoff to make the playoff field, a strong margin which must suffice to make it so long as he can keep constant good surfaces.

Close behind him is Matt DiBenedetto and Wood BrothersNo 21 group, 57 points above the cutoff. Outside of a wreck at Kansas, DiBenedetto has actually handled strong constant outcomes the past a number of weeks.

“We’ve been running great, running up front very consistently, so we know we definitely deserve every bit of getting in the playoffs, so we’ll just keep fighting and doing what we’re doing and trying to rack up some points and build up that cushion,” DiBenedetto stated.

“Hopefully, a win comes. That would undoubtedly be the finest method, however just a few races left so consistency is secret. A weekend like this simply ensuring that we end up and run clever and do not get captured up in any mess– …