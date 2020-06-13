The race-related things that have changed since protests began around George Floyd’s death

This article outlines some changes taking place in public places life and police departments. But it does not get into another side of everything: the conversations, self-reflection and education happening around the country around institutional racism in the US.
And though it’s still unclear what changes will in truth have a lasting effect, these are a few of the ways we’re starting to visit a shift.
The Aurora Police Department in Michigan barred the carotid control hold, a move that cuts off the flow of blood to the mind, after police used it to restrain Elijah McClain, an unarmed black man who wasn’t accused of any crime
. Phoenix also banned the technique following protests. Furthermore, the mayors of Chicago, Cincinnati and Tampa, Florida, and the authorities chiefs of Baltimore, Phoenix and Columbia, South Carolina, have bond to create the Police Reform and Racial Justice Working Group.
Charges upgraded:
After public protests, prosecutors upgraded charges against Derek Chauvin and the other three officers involved were charged
. Further, the FBI launched an investigation in to the death of Breonna Taylor
after local public pressure.
Rule changes:
The New Jersey attorney general announced this month that the state will update its use-of-force rules
, the first time this has been updated in almost 20 years. The Dallas Police Department adopted a “duty to intervene” rule requiring fellow officers to intervene if some body is using excessive force.
Calls for reduced funding:
The Los Angeles City Council introduced a motion to reduce the city’s police department $1.8 billion operating budget, and Mayor Eric Garcetti said however seek to cut back the budget by around $150 million. The Minneapolis City Council has made similar plans.
Accountability within police:
Several officers filmed using force against protesters
have been released from duty and investigated
.
School boards yet others sever ties with police:
From Minneapolis and Denver to Portland, Oregon
, and Seattle
, major school districts across the country are cutting all links to city police departments to institute their very own safety measures and hire their very own security. Meanwhile, the transit agency in Boston will no longer transport non-transit law enforcement
personnel to and from protests.
Public life
Confederate monuments removed:
Some city governments and universities are removing monuments
to Confederate leaders, slave owners or known racists.
And sometimes, protesters toppled the statues themselves. In Richmond, Virginia, demonstrators brought down statues of Jefferson Davis
, president of the Confederacy, and Christopher Columbus. The city of Louisville, Kentucky, took down a Confederate soldier monument, a plan in the works for almost 2 yrs. Leaders in Jacksonville, Florida, vowed to get rid of all monuments honoring the Confederacy.
Walmart stops trying to sell guns and locking up black hair care products:
The megachain removed firearms and ammunition
from some store floors after a few days of nationwide protests.
Walmart leaders also said stores would “stop locking up” black hair care products
after an activist shared that while services and products used by white people sat open on shelves, services and products for black hair were locked in plastic cases. In its statement, the business said most stores did not lock black hair services and products up to start with.
Physicians condemn racism:
Prominent physician groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association and American College of Physicians have declared racism a public health crisis
and needed an end to police brutality against black Americans.
The groups said the traumatization of racism can shorten life spans and cause chronic illnesses, and because police brutality disproportionately does occur against black people, they truly are more likely to die as a result.
Juneteenth a paid holiday: Twitter
, Nike, Vox Media
and more have made Juneteenth
— June 19 — an official paid holiday for employees. Juneteenth honors your day in 1865 on which, a lot more than two years following the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and told enslaved black Americans there that they certainly were free. Some have criticized the gesture as symbolic
and said that more efficient change requires more people of color in leadership positions at those companies.
Leaders resign after complaints of racist company culture: Chief executive officers and prominent heads of business have stepped down after claims of racism and toxic company culture.
After several black writers unmasked their experiences with racism at the women’s internet site Refinery29
, the site’s editor-in-chief stepped down “to help diversify our leadership in editorial.”
After the New York Times’ Opinion section ran an inflammatory piece from Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton arguing that the Insurrection Act could be invoked to deploy the military across the country to aid local police, writers and editors throughout the paper called the op-ed “dangerous” to black employees. Opinion editor James Bennett
later resigned after that he admitted that he hadn’t see the piece before it was published.
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman
resigned after comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement, utilizing the term “Floyd-19” and questioning why that he should mourn George Floyd.
Audrey Gelman
, CEO of the women’s social club and coworking community The Wing, resigned, too, following months of complaints about racial inequities within the company. Employees criticized her leaving, saying that removing her was not enough to repair the systemic inequalities in The Wing’s leadership.
Entertainment and sports
HBO removes ‘Gone with the Wind’:
The streaming platform (which shares a parent company — WarnerMedia — with CNN) temporarily took down the Oscar-winning film
for racist depictions of slavery and the Confederate South throughout the Civil War. The service condemned the prejudice portrayed in the film as “wrong then … and wrong today.” The film will return later with “historical context” that denounces the depictions in the film.
NASCAR bans Confederate flag: NASCAR banned the flag
from flying at events after Bubba Wallace, the only full-time black NASCAR driver, condemned it. “The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said ahead of a race this week. That roiled many fans and one little-known driver
: Ray Ciccarelli said he’d quit the sport on the decision, which he called “political BS.” The Confederate flag has long been considered a symbol of the hate and racism foundational to the Confederacy, which seceded from the usa in 1860 so it could continue to make money from slavery.
NFL owns up:
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league “was wrong”
for not hearing players’ criticisms of racism in and out of the NFL and vowed that continue, the NFL would “encourage peaceful protest.” Goodell did not mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was not signed since 2017 — a decision many think is a result of his kneeling protest against police brutality during the National Anthem.
The NFL also vowed to donate $250 million over the next 10 years
to “end systemic racism” by dealing with unnamed businesses and “leveraging the NFL Network.”
Sports heavyweights call for a finish to qualified immunity:
Players across the NBA, NFL and MLB, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich, sent a letter to Congress asking to end qualified immunity,
a legal doctrine that protects police officers accused of violating a civilian’s rights.
The Players Coalition, a social justice and racial equality advocacy group founded by NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcom Jenkins, said in its letter that the group is demanding accountability for police brutality.