The race-related things that have changed since protests began around George Floyd’s death

This article outlines some changes taking place in public places life and police departments. But it does not get into another side of everything: the conversations, self-reflection and education happening around the country around institutional racism in the US.

And though it’s still unclear what changes will in truth have a lasting effect, these are a few of the ways we’re starting to visit a shift.

General reform: Minneapolis has banned the utilization of choke holds, as have Washington, DC, Chicago and Denver — Minneapolis has banned the utilization of choke holds, as have Washington, DC, Chicago and Denver — among other locales.





Source link