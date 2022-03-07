At the special sitting convened on March 7, chaired by Gevorg Papoyan, the RA NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs discussed in the first reading the “2222 agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the International Monetary Fund. The draft law “On the ratification of the letter-agreement on the use of reserve program funds” signed on January 11 and January 18.

RA Deputy Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan noted that in 2019 the International Monetary Fund (IMF) In May, the Republic of Armenia approved a three-year Stand-by Arrangement program worth 180 million SDRs ($ 248.2 million) aimed at implementing fundamental economic and structural reforms.

As part of the second program review, negotiations were reached with IMF representatives to fund socio-economic measures to mitigate the effects of the new coronavirus to change the program’s purpose and use the funds available under the Reserve Program. As a result, in 2020 On May 23 and June 1, 2012, the Republic of Armenia and the IMF signed a letter-agreement on the use of reserve program funds and the attraction of additional borrowed funds, which made available a total of about 231,656 million SDRs ($ 315 million). volume of budget funds.

2021 The fourth and fifth joint revisions of the Reserve Program took place in October-November 2012, as a result of which 51,428 million SDR budget funds were made available. Due to the need to finance the state budget deficit, the RA government in 2021 On November 19, 2012, he wrote a letter of intent to the IMF to raise available funds as budget support.

Between the Republic of Armenia and the International Monetary Fund 2022 The letter-agreement “On the use of reserve program funds” signed on January 11 and January 18 creates additional financial obligations for the RA state budget.

The disbursement of the loan funds to be received under the letter-agreement is envisaged in 2022. during the first quarter, and the loan will be directed to the RA in 2022. financing the state budget deficit. The ratification of the document is interconnected with “RA 2022. On the state budget ”with the RA law. It was also mentioned that the letter-agreement envisages providing a budget support loan of 51,428 million SDRs to Armenia under the Reserve Program. It will be repaid in 5 years.

The letter-agreement will enter into force after receiving the relevant letter from the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the completion of domestic ratification or approval procedures in accordance with the RA Law on International Agreements and notification to the IMF by the RA Ministry of Finance.

Gevorg Papoyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee, in his related speech, emphasizing the adoption of the bill, called on his colleagues to vote for it. The commissioners gave a positive conclusion to the project.

