The Armenian Embassy in Germany clarified the situation around the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Cologne.

It is about the monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide located on the left side of the Hohenzollernbrucke bridge. It was posted on April 15, 2018 by the “Remember the Genocide” initiative (Initiative Völkermord erinnern) և by a number of individual citizens.

The embassy notes that the monument was removed 4 days after its installation (April 19, 2018) due to the lack of an installation permit, which caused a legal dispute.

“Every year, around April 24, the monument is erected and then dismantled on the grounds of lack of permission, which understandably becomes the subject of indignation of many of our compatriots and a legal dispute with the local authorities. “The Armenian Embassy is in direct contact with the authors of the initiative և other stakeholders և in the near future will make efforts to facilitate the resolution of the situation in a mutually acceptable way,” the statement reads.



