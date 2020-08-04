The Queen Sent a Subtle Message With Her Birthday Post for Meghan

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo – Getty Images

Meghan Markle turned 39 today, and as is 21 st century royal customized, the Queen’s social networks group marked the event by publishing a sweet picture of the Duchess and the king on Instagram andTwitter The picture, taken throughout Meghan and the Queen’s royal see to Cheshire in June 2018, was accompanied by a easy caption: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!” Kate Middleton and Prince William posted similarly, sharing a picture of Meghan with the practically similar caption, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” And Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles sent birthday dreams too, composing, “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

What sets the Queen’s message apart, nevertheless, is the picture option– or more particularly, the occasion at which the picture was taken. Reports are distributing that some members of the royal household have actually responded adversely to Meghan and Harry’s choice to step down as senior royals (see: Kate reportedly snubbing Meghan at March’s Commonwealth Service). In contrast, the Queen’s post might be checked out as a message of assistance.

Meghan and the Queen’s joint royal trip to Cheshire, throughout which they opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge and explored the Storyhouse Theatre in Chester, was a special one. Not just was it the Duchess …