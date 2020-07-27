The Queen attends virtual portrait unveiling via videocall

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Queen Elizabeth II has actually ended up being the very first member of the British royal family to witness a portrait of themselves being revealed essentially.

With the UK’s federal government still recommending remote working and social distancing, the 94- year-old emperor signed up with a video call with artist Miriam Escofet, who appeared to get approval from her royal design after exposing the art work.

“I’m glad I’ve had the chance to see it,” the Queen informed Escofet on the call, a few of which was posted to the Royal Family’s social networks channelsSaturday “I hope I’ll see it in real life one day.”

The queen appeared happy by Escofet’s painting, which was commissioned by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Credit: Royal Family/Foreign Commonwealth Office

The portrait portrays the Queen rested on a gilded chair in a blue knee-length gown. An 18 th-century painting of her great-great-great-grandmother Queen Charlotte, George III’s other half, shows up in the background, while a cup of tea can be seen on the table beside her.

The virtual unveiling was hosted by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which commissioned the art work. In a press declaration, Escofet explained the task as a “huge honor,” including: “I wanted the portrait to capture Her Majesty’s humanity, her radiance and her warmth, which came through so strongly in the two portrait sittings.”

Speaking to The Guardian, the artist said that the Queen appeared to respond “very positively,” and had actually even quipped about the tea cup seeming empty.

“She was smiling, asking how long it took and if I had any more projects on the go after this,” Escofet informed the paper, which reported that the portrait took 7 months to finish. “When I explained certain elements of the painting, the tea cup, she made some amusing comments. She said, ‘but there’s no tea in the cup.'”

Britain’s ‘finest diplomat’

Escofet, who was born in Spain however relocated to the UK as a kid, is best understood for winning Britain’s most distinguished portraiture reward, the BP Portrait Award, in2018 She won the award for a painting of her own mother , entitled “An Angel at my Table.”

The brand-new royal portrait is set to welcome visitors at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, a brand-new ministry formed by the merging of the FCO and the Department for International Development that will happen inSeptember Following the unveiling, the call’s host Sir Simon McDonald, irreversible under-secretary of the FCO and head of the UK’s diplomatic service, explained the occasion as “unique.”

“Her Majesty The Queen is our best diplomat,” he stated in a press declaration. “This beautiful new portrait is a tribute to her lifetime of service and we’re glad our many visitors will see it for years to come.”

The call likewise acted as a possibility for the FCO to inform the president on its reactions to Covid-19, consisting of vaccine advancement, protecting PPE for frontline employees and helping British tourists overseas. The emperor, whose child Prince Charles contracted the infection in March, applauded the department for “doing the most incredible work,” while applauding its capability to redeploy resources to assist battle the pandemic.

Artist Miriam Escofet and Sir Simon McDonald reveal the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, prior to others on the call used updates on the UK federal government’s reaction to Covid-19 Credit: Royal Family/Foreign Commonwealth Office

“I always thought it was amazing how quickly your colleagues could adapt,” she informed McDonald.