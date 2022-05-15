On May 14, at 21:14 local time (17:14 GMT), a magnitude 4.5 earthquake with a latitude of 41.20 ⁰ 43.96 գրանց east longitude registered by the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations. .

As of 08:00 on May 15, the number of aftershocks is 30, of which the maximum intensity was 1․7 magnitude.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS