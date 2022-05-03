Home Armenia The purpose of the visit is to activate the Armenian-Japanese dialogue. ... Armenia The purpose of the visit is to activate the Armenian-Japanese dialogue. Mnatsakan Safaryan received the Deputy Parliamentary Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Morning By Thomas Delong - May 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The purpose of the visit is to activate the Armenian-Japanese dialogue. Mnatsakan Safaryan received the Deputy Parliamentary Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia During the meeting with Ambassador Luyo, Pambukhchyan offered to consider expanding cooperation in the field of population protection and disaster management | Morning: Armenia 26 servicemen killed in 44-day war received victim status | Morning: Armenia Metsamor resident ran over a 14-year-old boy, who died without regaining consciousness | Morning: Recent Posts Elon Musk’s promised ventilators never delivered to California hospitals, governor’s office says “We should not solve the problems facing the country with a hunger strike.” ... Human Rights Defender presents problems of IDPs from Artsakh to UN High Commissioner for... The drivers of “Yandex” organized a protest action. “We drive for 300 drams... Now it is a struggle to be or not to be and I will... Most Popular Judge Boris Bashkhiyan will be released on May 7 Judge of the Syunik Region Court of First Instance Boris Bakhshiyan will be released. Judge Arsen Sardaryan, the judge's lawyer, said that Bakhshiyan would be... The circumstances of aiding and abetting the purchase and transportation of large quantities of... An investigation carried out at the RA Investigative Committee's Main Cases Investigation Department revealed the circumstances of a 35-year-old man attempting to assist in... 209 citizens were detained in Yerevan, 8 in Gegharkunik, 6 in Ararat and Aragatsotn,... The police continues to detain the citizens who blocked different streets in Yerevan and the regions. "As of 6 p.m., 209 citizens from different parts... Rain is expected for a short time, the air temperature will gradually rise by... In the territory of the republic in the afternoon of May 3, at night of 4, in the evening, from 5-8 to time from... The Armenian side rejected the issue of redefining the borders with Turkey ․ ... We do not see readiness to take steps from Turkey in the short term, Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign...