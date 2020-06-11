The PS5’s design is being relentlessly mocked in Twitter memes

Sony finally unmasked the design of the PlayStation 5 today plus it certainly… sticks out. You won’t be able to miss it alongside your TELEVISION or your on your desk. Whether or not that’s a good thing or even a bad thing is your responsibility. (At least there’s not a way that people can get the PS5 confused with an ice box.)
Twitter, of course, straight away had opinions, and the memes already are flowing strong. Here are some of our favorites.
The PS5 as a router
The PS5 as a desktop computer
The PS5 being an aircraft carrier
Make-your-own PS5
The PS5 as a BMW
The PS5 as a face
The PS5 as Sauron’s tower
The PS5 as a Destiny character
The PS5’s popped collar
The PS5 being an overly-modern building
the ps5 seems like a new costly campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs
— but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020