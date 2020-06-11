The PS5’s design is being relentlessly mocked in Twitter memes

Sony finally unmasked the design of the PlayStation 5 today plus it certainly… sticks out. You won’t be able to miss it alongside your TELEVISION or your on your desk. Whether or not that’s a good thing or even a bad thing is your responsibility. (At least there’s not a way that people can get the PS5 confused with an ice box.)

Twitter, of course, straight away had opinions, and the memes already are flowing strong. Here are some of our favorites.

The PS5 as a router

The PS5 as a desktop computer

The PS5 being an aircraft carrier

Make-your-own PS5

The PS5 as a BMW

The PS5 as a face

The PS5 as Sauron’s tower

The PS5 as a Destiny character

The PS5’s popped collar

The PS5 being an overly-modern building

the ps5 seems like a new costly campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs — but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020

The PS5 Pro

The PS5 as an Xbox 360