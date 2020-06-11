The PS5 is getting a camera, charging dock, headphones, and media remote accessories

Sony officially revealed what the PlayStation 5 console will look like. Alongside it, the company also announced a range of accessories for the brand new console, including a wireless headset, a camera, a media remote, and a charging dock for the DualSense controller. Details on the new accessories are slim, although Sony has given a little bit of information in regards to what to expect.

The new HD Camera (which has dual 1080p lenses) is likely supposed to replace the old PS4 camera accessory and is meant to let players stream footage from their living spaces while winning contests — potentially making it easier for amateur streamers to call home stream with a PS5.

The Pulse 3D wireless headset takes the spot of the PlayStation Gold wireless headset and offers 3D audio support — something that Sony has been pushing as a major feature for the PS5 — and dual noise-canceling microphones.

The media remote, while resembling a typical remote, also features a built-in microphone for voice commands. There are also four unmarked buttons on the underside of the remote, even though it’s unclear what those are used for.

Lastly, the DualSense charging station does just what it says: charges up to two DualSense controllers at the same time. Interestingly, the charging station doesn’t appear to utilize the regular USB-C port located at the top of the controller to charge but rather connects through a split up accessory dock at the bottom. And of course, the style matches the black-and-white color scheme of the controllers and the console it self.

No prices for some of the new accessories (or the console itself) have been announced yet, even though presumably they’ll go on sale alongside the PlayStation 5 this christmas.