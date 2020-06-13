The provision of pedigree animals should be made more affordable – Artsakh president – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Ashot Bakhshiyan and other responsible officials of the sphere visited on Saturday the pedigree farms in Noragyugh and Khanapat communities of the Askeran region.

As the Information department at the President’s Office reported, Harutyunyan got acquainted with the conditions, programs and existing problems of the livestock farms operating on an exclusive and state basis. The Head of the State was told that inspite of the movement restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, two farms have recently were able to import vast quantities of pedigree animals of the “Jersey” and “Fleckvieh” breeds from European countries.

Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted the job being completed, underlining that within the framework of the state policy the acquisition of pedigree animals for small and medium-sized farms should be made more affordable. He instructed the Minister of Agriculture to conduct another study on the current procedure and conditions of the field so that you can submit new proposals.