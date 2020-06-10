The protests may reveal America’s social and political decay, but don’t expect another revolution – Middle East Monitor

Imagine that you will be a peaceful protestor, never having broken glass or drawn blood, who demonstrated against institutional racism and police brutality in where you live. At home one night during the curfew, you imagine a free society and an even more open political system, before being taken by force with your family in early hours of the morning. Your friends and fellow protestors on the streets the following day are surrounded by the paramilitary police and pro-Trump militias who fire live ammunition senselessly into the crowd.

Survivors are rounded up and taken fully to a prison complex what your location is all crammed into a tiny cell for an as yet not known duration. There’s no hope of a reasonable trial, and you all face the chance of daily torture and mutilation exclusively for having and expressing a viewpoint.

President Donald Trump — for you come in the USA — will address the nation, along with international concerns, and declare that indiscriminate killing did not occur and that the 1000s of missing individuals were not “disappeared”. Those killed during the protests, he will insist, were terrorists working on behalf of foreign powers.

Now you can get up. Such scenarios are seen in several countries around the globe, but the United States is not one.

Nevertheless, within the last two weeks, the united states has demonstrated its corruption and police brutality following a senseless killing of George Floyd and subsequent mass protests. Many of these descended into riots in which cops have used heavy-handed tactics, including firing rubber-coated bullets which could damage an individual permanently, attacks on older people and disabled, and the arrest of peaceful protestors.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed enemies of the US have already been rejoicing. The so-called Axis of Resistance — Syria, Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah — and its Russian ally have watched in delight as protests against racism swept throughout the US and up to the White House. The protests gave America a taste of what the people of the Middle East have long been familiar with, said its critics, teaching the superpower that it absolutely was not immune to the idea of regime change.

“Anti-imperialist” figures and commentators, particularly in the Twittersphere, then speculated on the potential of a second American Revolution and a renewed civil war, drawing contrasts with the conflicts which have shattered Syria and Libya. The reasoning has been that the united states played a job in supporting the Syrian opposition and overthrowing Muammar Gaddafi (and, remember, Saddam Hussein in Iraq, another country drowning in US-created chaos), so it’s only right that it gets a taste of its own medicine. Some even asked where in actuality the “Free American Army” is, a thinly-disguised reference to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) made up of soldiers and officers who deserted from the regime forces in early years of the Syrian revolution.

While the protests have unveiled the decay at the heart of the American body politic and US society, what such figures fail to realise is that the US is nowhere close to the same situation that the kind of Syria or Libya were in pre-revolution. The indiscriminate shooting in to crowds of protestors, the random disappearances and kidnappings, the widespread torture and lack of accountability under the constitution have not been seen by Americans in the home, or in just about any Western nations come to that. A degree of restraint and accountability has been maintained, up to a point.

The US and its allies have committed many crimes through the entire decades of its worldwide hegemony, in Asia, Central America and, during the “War on Terror”, in the Middle East. In the name of regime change, democracy and the faux introduction of human rights in the region, democracy and human rights have already been ignored. Torture has been used in camps and prisons such as Abu Ghraib; the CIA’s secret black sites around the globe have been exposed; and innocent people have been kidnapped and “rendered” to detention camps with no due process, including Guantanamo Bay where individuals are still being held with neither charge nor trial. These are simply a few samples of America’s more modern crimes and human rights violations.

Despite most of these horrors, however, it must certanly be acknowledged that American citizens still have recourse to a lot of legal counteractants which are largely alien concepts in the aforementioned Axis states. An open, vibrant political environment, for example; a clearly-written Constitution and bill of human rights; a method of legal and political checks and balances; and the de-centralisation of power among the 50 states that define the USA. While Washington claims “US exceptionalism” in its dealings overseas, it has not yet dared to perpetrate exactly the same abuses and violations on home soil. America is nowhere close to doing what regimes such as for instance Bashar Al-Assad’s in Syria and would-be leader Khalifa Haftar’s in Libya are designed for. At minimum, the US maintains the illusion of an open society and political system prepared to reform it self.

The policemen guilty of committing, aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd, for example, have already been arrested and charged, albeit after protests and rioting and an important delay. The city where in actuality the murder occurred, Minneapolis, has even pledged to disband its entire police department and replace it with a community-led initiative. Such measures will be unimaginable in Syria, Russia, Iran or Lebanon where “reform” is for the others, not the regimes.

If the protests sweeping across America have revealed the hypocrisy of pro-Axis figures, though, they’ve also unveiled the hypocrisy of the united states and many Western nations which have long cited the Middle East and the Muslim world as being needing urgent political and societal reform. Floyd’s killing has demonstrated that America can also be in need of reform on several levels. It has also brought into question its self-appointed role because the “world’s policeman” and the “leader of the free world”.

For years, many have predicted the conclusion of America’s global hegemony, but such predictions have always turned into exaggerated. This may well be one step in America’s long decline, but to suggest that it may expect another revolution or civil war is premature. The US still possesses political stability and civic flexibility robust enough to avoid a total collapse, unlike the fragile dictatorships in Syria and Libya which were held together by fear before their revolutions erupted. Washington may be on alert, but america has not yet collapsed.

