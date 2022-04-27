The protesters and the police in white robes clashed. There are detainees | Morning

The liberation movement organized an awareness rally in front of the Marriott Hotel. “The country must be disinfected from the Turkish authorities,” the protesters chanted. They were wearing white medical gowns, and Vahagn Chakhalyan was wearing gas masks and disinfectants. The title of the demonstration was “Let’s get rid of perversion”. Vahagn Chakhalyan was the “chief doctor” of the awareness rally.

“These authorities have done everything to find perversion in our country,” Ara Zohrabyan said over the loudspeaker, listing the authorities’ steps leading to it.

For a moment, the police approached the white robot protesters. They did not allow the participants to cross the street and move towards the part of the government building.

“You are hindering our right to free movement, guys,” said one of the Liberation Movement protesters. A clash broke out between the police and members of the movement, Nairi Hokhikyan was detained.

Ara Zohrabyan told the police that they were restricting the movement of people illegally.

Gohar HAKOBYAN