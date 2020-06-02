The protest was peaceful — then the cops arrived

The protest was peaceful. Then the police shot tear gasoline. At least 10 canisters went off, based on The Guardian’s Julia Carrie Wong. Officers clad in riot gear ordered protesters to go dwelling earlier than the 8PM curfew. Then they arrested 40 individuals.

This was the scene that aired on Fox KTVU and NBC News, which featured aerial footage of tear gasoline and mayhem as individuals ran from the police. But it’s not the full story. Before the warnings, and tear gasoline, and handcuffs, the protest had been peaceful for hours. “Mainstream media is pushing a narrative about these ‘riots’ we had,” stated Brianna Boyd, a 20-year-old protestor. “They’re trying to dampen the message by not showing the peaceful protests.”

Officers threw tear gasoline and flash-bang grenades

The occasion, organized by college students at Oakland Technical High School, got here after three days of demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The earlier Friday, a protest had turned violent, as officers threw tear gasoline and flash-bang grenades on protestors pitching glass bottles. Businesses have been burned and looted, with messages of “stop the spread of racism” and “ACAB” scrawled throughout statues and doorways.

Organizers of the march at Oakland Tech urged demonstrators to not recreate the scenes that had performed out over the weekend. As the younger and various crowd convened at 4PM, audio system defined the protest was meant to be peaceful and never an opportunity to hurt native companies. Overhead, police helicopters circled, partially drowning out their voices.

Many of the protesters I spoke with on June 1st had been concerned in Black Lives Matter and voiced frustration that the similar chants they’d been utilizing in 2014 have been nonetheless related at present. Parents arrived at the occasion with babies touting indicators that decried police oppression. Volunteers stood on the sidelines directing visitors and slowing individuals in entrance who walked too quick.

“I don’t like black folks getting killed, it’s pretty simple,” stated Darrell Owens, a 23-year-old protestor from Oakland. “It’s shocking to see even conservatives say this killing is wrong. They’re like ‘Black Lives Matter was right this time.’ No, Black Lives Matter was right every time, we just have film now.”

Almost each protester was carrying a masks, sweating as they stood in the thick warmth. An EMT handed out protecting gear for the few who didn’t have it. When requested if he was nervous about the risk of COVID-19, significantly with such a big gathering, he stated, “I think it’s a danger, but some things are worth it.”

“Shit is going to get crazy tonight”

Around 4:27PM, a buzz sounded all through the crowd and other people started pulling out their cellphones. An emergency alert had been despatched out. “Alameda County Sheriff has issued a Curfew Order for the entire County beginning tonight at 8:00 pm,” it learn. “Shit is going to get crazy tonight,” an older demonstrator stated, shaking his head.

Most protesters didn’t appear perturbed. “I’m here because I want to do whatever I can to turn this unjust system around,” stated Mell, who requested that I solely use her first identify. “It’s a system that only benefits a few elite.” She and one other protester named Miguel held a banner that learn “Defund police, defend black life.”

Law enforcement presence was minimal as the crowd marched down Broadway Street. After two miles, the protest reached its vacation spot: Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland. The occasion had initially been scheduled to finish at the police station, however the highway was blocked off, and the organizers tailored. At the plaza, Stanley Petey Cox, a rapper who goes by the identify Mistah F.A.B., gave a passionate speech about the want to arrange and take motion. “We’re here because we’re fed up. This is a boiling point, America,” he stated.

Around 7PM, law enforcement officials started forming strains to dam off the entrance to the freeway. While one demonstrator went up and hugged every officer individually, others confronted them, saying, “If you’re not with us, you’re against us.”

For many, this was as violent because it acquired. The overwhelming majority of individuals started to disband, whereas some stayed behind to proceed protesting. Wong, the journalist who tweeted about the tear gasoline, stated that 20 minutes earlier than curfew, a couple of water bottles have been thrown, and issues began to escalate rapidly. “I never heard an unlawful assembly declared,” she wrote.

On Twitter, Oakland police stated arrests have been made solely after protestors have been repeatedly informed to go dwelling. “After giving multiple orders to disperse, our officers detained more than 40 people for violating curfew. Reminder the curfew expires at 5 AM. Please stay home,” the tweet learn. “Defund the police,” one commenter responded. “Shoot all looters,” stated one other.

Watching individuals slam the protesters on Twitter for breaking curfew and bringing their children to an occasion, I felt like I’d been at a special gathering. The scenes of arrests and tear gasoline had occurred — and I’m glad it was all documented and shared — however they have been a small a part of the four-hour demonstration. Online, they dominated the information. People have been nonetheless posting about the peaceful protest. Their movies simply weren’t getting as many views.