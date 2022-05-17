RA Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, who is in Cairo on an official visit, met today with the Prosecutor General of the Arab Republic of Egypt Hamada El Savi.

Arthur Davtyan thanked for the invitation, stressed that multi-layered relations of trust and respect have been established between the RA “EEA”, which are strengthened by more than 50 signed documents of cooperation in almost all spheres of public life. An important part of them is 2007. The agreement on mutual legal assistance in the criminal cases signed in Cairo, which regulates the relations in the field of mutual legal assistance, on the basis of which the RA Prosecutor’s Office has cooperated with the competent bodies of the EEC through the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At present, Arthur Davtyan conditioned the need to deepen cooperation between the prosecutors’ offices of the two countries by the recent sharp increase in mutual visits of citizens, which raises the issue of providing more effective means of guaranteeing their rights in each other’s countries.

The Prosecutor General of the Arab Republic of Egypt Hamada El Savi welcomed the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia on his visit to his country and expressed confidence that the visit will be a new impetus for a new beginning in the relations between the prosecutor’s offices of the two countries.

During the meeting, the Prosecutors General assessed the role of the Armenian community in Egypt in terms of all spheres of public life in the country, as well as the development of Armenian-Egyptian relations. Issues related to strengthening ties between the prosecutor’s offices of the two countries, mutual legal assistance, as well as the development of cooperation in the fight against transnational crime were discussed.

Arthur Davtyan “Hamada El Savin” signed a memorandum of cooperation between the RA and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the OSCE. The latter is aimed at cooperating in the fight against terrorism – transnational crimes, including organized crime, corruption, cybercrime, human trafficking, economic crimes, drugs, psychotropic substances, cultural property, money laundering, terrorism, other issues. exchange of experience, consulting on legal aid ման transfer requests.

The memorandum also envisages reciprocal visits of prosecutors and experts within the framework of experience enrichment, capacity building, and increase of the efficiency of the implementation of prosecutorial functions.

Assessing the signing of the memorandum as a significant step in strengthening the legal basis of partnership, Arthur Davtyan invited the Prosecutor General of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Armenia to discuss in more detail the possibilities and ways of further cooperation.

Public Relations Department of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office