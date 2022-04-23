We present to you from the publications of the Turkish press, which refer to 1919. litigation. According to them, the court reports on the Armenian massacres and deportations were “historic trials”. 1919 The publication of “Alemdar” on February 9, 1922. Meline Anumyan’s “Young Turks of 1919-1921. “Documents of the Trials According to the Ottoman Press”

Hearing of the military court

The trial of Kemal Boghazlian’s Kemal, Yozgat Gendarmerie Commander Tefik and Fayyaz’s official Feyaz, who are on trial for deportation and massacre, began yesterday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. The staff of the court and the positions of the prosecutor were occupied by the persons whose names we mentioned in an article of the last session, only the number of lawyers, already exaggerated, increased by one more, the lawyers were joined by the lawyer Husyu Bey.

Lawyers Hmayak Khosrovyan, Hakob Bahri and Surenyan Effendi acted as civil plaintiffs. At the beginning of the hearing, Khalid Bey, one of the defendants’ lawyers, expressed his objection to the formation of the two parties, stating that Karapet Kyurkchyan’s son and Hayk Khanjyan, who had applied to the civil court, must first submit their inheritance documents. The prosecutor demanded that their applications be accepted not as heirs, but as civil plaintiffs. The court presented its decision, after which Hmayak Khosrovyan, acting as a civil plaintiff, stated that the prosecutor’s comments on the events in Van, which were intended to be presented as a mitigating circumstance in favor of the perpetrators of the Yozgat tragedy, hinted that Armenians were a tool. For foreigners, they are incompatible with the purpose of setting up an emergency court, as only cases related to massacres and deportations will be tried in court, and justice will be served on the other side.

According to Hmayak Khosrovyan, the prosecutor violated the neutrality of the accusing party with the above-mentioned comment. Khosrovyan demanded the dismissal of the prosecutor and stated that slander against Armenians was unacceptable.

One of the plaintiffs, Surenyan Effendi, expressed his objection and left the courtroom. Prosecutor Sami Bey noted that the need to speak about the events in Van stemmed from the information obtained as a result of a comprehensive investigation into the official issues related to official deportations and massacres, and that he was forced to comment on the events based on his position. The prosecutor also stated that the denial of a key member could not be applied to prosecutors.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys gave long and thin explanations. Kemal was later sentenced to three months in prison by a criminal court in Yozgat on charges of embezzlement. It turned out from Kemal’s objections that the above-mentioned trial was conducted in his presence, as a result of which he was acquitted. The court president then interrogated Tefik, Kemal and Feyaz Beyer. When it was 4.30 pm, the President announced that the sitting was over and would continue this coming Monday at 1 pm.

“Aravot” daily

22.04.2022: