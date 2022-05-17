“We will come here every day to stand, we are also human. True, we are half human, we still can not bear the pain of losing our children. We have come to see whether the traitor should finally be called or not. They call and appoint a lawsuit. “How can a hearing be scheduled in such a case and only one hour be allocated?” The parents, indignant at the next postponement of the court session, closed Garegin Nzhdeh Street.

It should be reminded that after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement in the National Assembly on April 13, when he said “yes, the war could have been prevented and we would have had the same result, but without casualties,” the parents of the killed servicemen had filed a motion to initiate a criminal case. Prosecutor’s Office ․ The parents were recognized as the legal successors of the victims, they demand to involve Nikol Pashinyan as an accused. The latter will be interrogated.

“Is this an hour-long affair?” They do everything to avoid, to delay, so that we get tired, disappointed and never come again. How can it be? Who can deny their child’s blood? This is not tired. Is this how we live ․․․ Who said we live? After all this, they do not want to understand the pain of my poor parents. “Let them come and answer, say that the case will be investigated until the end,” the woman said indignantly.

The father also added ․ “If the judge’s child had died, would he have behaved like this?” Or the prosecutor. They kept their children under their skirts, they did not let them go to fight, and we did. Well, let me answer. How much can they escape? If they are fleeing, let them go to Turkey. We are Armenians, and there must be an Armenian judgment in the Armenian country. ”

Then the parent of a dead soldier Anahit Manasyan announced ․ “Deputy Prosecutor Mr. Hakobyan just called. He said that he was ready to receive all of us now, to answer all the questions. They have not been notified at all. ” The parents complained about such an answer. “Let them respect us a little too, let them come here. “Let the prosecutor come in this case, not the deputy prosecutor,” said the one who lost his relatives in the war. Arsen Ghukasyan.

Anahit Manasyan clarified in a conversation with journalists ․ “The Deputy Prosecutor for Military Affairs Hakobyan said that the Prosecutor’s Office was not notified at all that a session has been appointed today. The prosecutor involved in this case is from the military prosecutor’s office, Arshak Martirosyan. We also have a question why the case was sent to the military prosecutor’s office, why the proceedings are going on in that body. Our lawyer Liparit Simonyan has filed a lawsuit against the inactivity of the prosecutor’s office. “

Later, Anahit Manasyan said that she had talked to military prosecutor Hakobyan again, presented her parents’ demand, and she said that she was coming.

Let us add that we are talking about Gurgen Hakobyan, one of the RA Deputy Military Prosecutors. He introduced himself to Prosecutor Arshak Martirosyan in this case and they talked to his parents right on the street.

Arshak Martirosyan“I have not received a notification from the Court of Appeal regarding today’s session. I was notified not in writing, not orally. I found out in the morning when a session was scheduled for ten o’clock. Of course, we will now find out separately what was the reason that the notice did not arrive on time. I was also informed that the sitting was postponed and appointed tomorrow, not the next day. I will introduce myself that day. The issues related to the legal process, which are subject to discussion in court, will be discussed in court. We always organize a reception, the military prosecutor’s office has always provided solutions to the problems. “

A question was asked, were you notified about the April 18 sitting?

Arshak Martirosyan․ “I could not have been notified, because at that time the control was not yet exercised by the prosecutor’s office. On the instruction of the Prosecutor General, the criminal case was taken to the Military Investigation Department of the Penitentiary in order to ensure an objective investigation. From that moment the control is on our side. A prosecutorial group has been formed, headed by Deputy Military Prosecutor Mr. Hakobyan. “

Parents and attendees asked other questions ․

Hakob Martirosyan, the prosecutor who defended the October 27 case, is now a lawyer– It is reported on the fact of state betrayal. This is not a problem subject to the military prosecutor’s office. Why did you choose the military prosecutor’s office? ”

Arshak Martirosyan“Understand me correctly. I do not consider it expedient to discuss the factual circumstances of the case and legal procedures in these conditions, but we can organize a meeting in the military prosecutor’s office in case of any question. I assure you that no illegal action is possible by the Prosecutor’s Office. It is possible to dispute any action, but it is the right of the parties. “

Karin Tonoyan“We insist that the military prosecutor’s office should not deal with this, this is in the domain of the NSS.”

Hakob Martirosyan, the prosecutor who defended the October 27 case, is now a lawyer“It is puzzling that the case was handed over to the military prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office made a mistake. The violation of the Prosecutor’s Office has been registered by a judicial act that has already entered into legal force. ”

Arshak Martirosyan– You will express your position in court, and we will present arguments. Dear parents, we cordially invite you to a meeting at the military prosecutor’s office, not in these conditions. I’m sure there are parents who will prove that we have provided direct communication during all this time. There is no problem to which the prosecutor’s office does not respond properly. I assure you that legal issues will be discussed in court. At the same time as sending the report, the prosecutor’s office gave a clear instruction to make all the circumstances the subject of investigation. I assure you that in the framework of this criminal case, measures of prosecutorial control were regularly applied. And not just once, but regularly. Moreover, opening the brackets, I should mention that the preliminary investigation body was instructed to conduct a comprehensive, complete and objective investigation of the criminal case. I can not say the details, but clear instructions have been given. In order to ensure a comprehensive, complete, objective investigation of the criminal case, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case has been assigned to the Investigative Committee on the instruction of the RA Prosecutor General. ”

Hakob Martirosyan insisted that the crime of high treason should not be investigated under the SIS, and Arshak Martirosyan, in his turn, insisted that such issues are not discussed in these conditions. “During this period, there was not a single problem that the prosecutor’s office would have overlooked. We are ready to discuss the issues, but not in this format. ” Karin Tonoyan complained that they have been waiting for a year and a half, why are they slowing down? Then Martirosyan went to court to find out the reason for not notifying.

