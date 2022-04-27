1lurer. The court in the case of confiscation of illegal property has arrested the property of the former head of the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service, former MP Mihran Poghosyan, his wife and daughter, satisfying the motion of the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office investigated the legality of the property of Poghosyan, his wife Karine Mkhitaryan, as well as persons related to them.

They were invited to the prosecutor’s office to get acquainted with the results of the study and present their position.

Tat Tat Khachatryan

Full article on the original site.