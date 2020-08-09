The proof of the EU recovery fund will be in its implementation

The author is the founding director of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at University College London

Two weeks earlier, the European Council top concluded with a historical arrangement on a recoveryfund It represents a turning point for the EU: for the very first time, the bloc will be enabled to obtain on behalf of its member states. The European Commission is now set to raise EUR750 bn on capital markets, to be dispersed through EUR390 bn of grants to member states and EUR360 bn of loans. This cash is allocated for the sole function of resolving the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Securing the arrangement of 27 member states was hard, and the outcome is far from perfect, however the genuine obstacles are still to come. The commission need to now withstand pressure to relapse to doing organisation as typical. It needs to discover methods to change the European economy, making it greener, more inclusive and more durable to future shocks. The dangers of stopping working to do so are substantial: the action to the 2008 monetary crisis left the eurozone fractured and prevented financial recovery.

The most motivating component of the arrangement is that, instead of concentrating on deficit decrease (as after the last crisis), the top priority this time is on tactical financial investments in environment and digitalisation. The