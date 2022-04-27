Customs value: transaction: Price: method: when declaring: necessary: is: present accurate information:

Within the framework of the reforms launched in the Customs Service, the process of submitting customs declarations continues to be improved and simplified. In particular, in order to increase the efficiency of customs control and to regulate the processes, the procedures for declaring the amount of customs value and the methods of determining the customs value have been revised.

The State Revenue Committee announces that from May 1, a change will be made in the procedure for submitting commercial declarations. The participants of the foreign economic activity, in order to use the order of the methods of determining the customs value correctly, must submit the commercial declarations in trade.gov.am’s “One national window of the RA foreign trade” system.

The Committee urges businesses to submit declarations using the transaction value method (Method 1) and, if using a method other than 1, to provide a basis for the information on which the declaration was made. At the same time, it is necessary to take into account that the declared information must be reliable, have substantiated documents, but the substantiating documents will have to be submitted to the customs authorities only if the declaration is qualified as risky by the automatic risk management system (“yellow” or “red” is selected). procedure): In this case, the declarant must submit to the customs authorities at least the following documents:

1.Invoice

2. Documents on payment for imported goods (if it is not delayed)

3. In case of delay in payment, a document substantiating the delay.

It should be borne in mind that all customs value information in the goods declaration must be documented, which may later be required by the customs authorities.

At the same time, the Committee informs that in case of choosing other methods different from the method value of the transaction for determining the customs value, the declarant must submit to the customs authority the information, documents, on the basis of which the method of determining the customs value was presented, the amount of customs value.

For example, in case of choosing the 2nd method of customs valuation, the declarant is obliged (according to EEC decision 257) to fill in the number of the previous declaration in the 44th field of the declaration “Additional information / Submitted documents”, on the basis of which the 2nd method of customs value was determined. , and in case of choosing the 3rd, 4th և 6th methods of customs valuation, the declarant must In field 44 of the goods declaration, indicate the information երը the documents on the basis of which the customs value was determined դը method.

It should be borne in mind that declarations that receive a “yellow” or “red” route through the risk management system, the declarant must appear before the customs authority and submit the necessary documents to the customs control. Later, after certain software settings, the advertiser can submit all the documents online.

In order to determine the customs value of the imported goods by the transaction value method (method 1), during the customs control, in order to check the authenticity of the submitted information, the customs authorities may request from the declarants additional documents substantiating the transaction value. Otherwise, the choice of other methods is suggested, in order of exclusion from the previous one.

By the way, it is not ruled out that in case the declarant chooses another method from the transaction price method, the information provided by the declarant may not be accepted by the customs authorities for a number of objective reasons (as the declarant does not have the general database of declared information to consult with the customs authorities on the quantities of identical or similar goods accepted by the customs authorities during the observed period (documents representing those customs values). In order to avoid such cases, the State Revenue Committee urges the economic entities not to submit incorrect, incomplete or inaccurate information in case of declaring the transaction price at the customs value method. Otherwise, the declaration will be subject to additional adjustment, which will require additional time and financial resources from the declarant. And in case of providing accurate information, the process of declaring goods will be significantly simplified, the operator will avoid various inconveniences.

