We, the Armenians living in Artsakh, realize and understand that the main guarantor of creating a safe life in our homeland today is Russia with its peacekeeping mission.

Yes, as Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov used to say, Russia also has friends, and we are one of them.

Unfortunately, every citizen in Artsakh has felt the effects of the policy of violation of the right to self-determination and ethnic cleansing. We share Russia’s foreign policy, as in 2014 After the Maidan in the Crimea, in the Donbas, the Ukrainian authorities pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing of the Russian population, and Russia had to take special measures to ensure the security of its compatriots.

Civilians and children have died as a result of repeated hostilities in the Donbas. The world was silent at that time, deaf and blind, as in the days of the 44-day war in Artsakh, when our civilian population was beheaded, our cities were destroyed, and weapons were used, such as tape-phosphorus. We declare that the process of recognition of the DPRK և NKR has no alternative. We believe in the victory of the Russian people.

JUSTICE OF ARTSAKH PARTY