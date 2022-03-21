Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, spoke today about the “painful reality” and emphasized, “we have to accept.”

“We must accept and try to find solutions in a situation when fatal decisions are made in Armenia on a daily basis, negotiations are held, agreements are reached by people who, perhaps, deliberately brought us all and brought us to this catastrophic situation. “Unfortunately, these people are still in power,” the head of the opposition faction announced in the National Assembly.

According to him, the problems facing Armenia and Artsakh can be solved only in one way – by removing this government and forming a new government guided by the state interests of Armenia and Artsakh.



