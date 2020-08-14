The problem with Trump’s utterly debunkable mail-in ballot claims

“President Trump and Melania Trump have both requested their mail-in ballots. They were sent in the mail to the first family yesterday, per the Palm Beach County Elections website.”

But wait. Isn’t that the same Trump who tweeted on July 21 that “Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION”? And the same Trump who has said that mail-in balloting is rife with fraud and abuse? And the same Trump who admitted Thursday that he is blocking legislation for coronavirus relief because it includes dollars for the United States Postal Service — in hopes of making it more difficult for people to vote by mail and for those votes to be properly counted?

So how does Trump explain this bit of hypocrisy? By suggesting that what he is doing is voting by absentee — and that there is a clear difference between doing that and voting by mail.

Here’s what Trump said at a July 30 news conference when asked about his past history of voting absentee:

“Absentee is different. Absentee, you have to work. You have to send in for applications. You have to go through a whole procedure …

” … For instance, I’m an absentee voter because I can’t be in Florida, because I’m in Washington,” Trump said. “I’m at the White House, so I’ll be an absentee…

