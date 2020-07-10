The problem with ‘the letter’ (opinion)

The result, from their perspective: a “stifling atmosphere” that leaves no room for “experimentation, risk taking, and even mistakes”; one which makes “good-faith disagreement” impossible, punishes those who “depart from the consensus” and “makes everyone less capable of democratic participation.”

Concerns over PC culture appear to have always been a preoccupation for the letter’s ringleaders. Williams has previously written in the pages of Harper’s about his concerns on the left’s “fanaticism” and “totalitarianism.” Mark Lilla, who based on the New York Times was involved in early conversations that sparked the letter, has spent a lot of the past four years denouncing efforts to bring diversity and inclusion initiatives to politics and calling for society to maneuver beyond identity politics. George Packer, still another early participant in discussions that resulted in the letter, has used his prestigious platforms at The New Yorker and The Atlantic to warn at period of how culture wars are threatening our kids, in the form of privilege checklists, gender-neutral bathrooms and school integration

In short, none of what’s in the letter is new for the men cited by the New York Times as initiating the discussions where the letter took form (and yes, all are men, and all but one are white, and the one nonwhite man, Williams, wrote a book about abandoning his Blackness in support of a postracial self-image).

What’s different now is these men have roped in seven score of their friends, colleagues and mutual admirers.

And of late, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has been at the center of a firestorm for again and again asserting that trans women should not be considered real women, and comparing hormone replacement treatments to gay conversion therapy.

And now that the letter has been published and the total list of signatories has been revealed, some are choosing to withdraw as a result. Historian Dr. Kerri Greenidge tweeted that she “did not endorse” the letter and noted author and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan apologized for signing , noting that she would not need had she known who her fellow signatories were.

That’s because even when the letter were warranted — even when it weren’t an off-note, Olympian statement that reads as self-interested and elitist at most useful — it’s sure to be used by serial bad actors on the list as a shield against legitimate criticism.

And in this uncertain, turbulent era particularly, beset since it is by crisis and challenge but in addition suffused with real expect transformative change, it’s puzzling that these prominent individuals would choose to stand athwart history. The strata of racism, sexism and systemic exploitation in this nation have already been laid down across centuries. So a lot of who have been savagely silenced beneath them experienced just a few months to exercise their voices with newfound mainstream support — and already you will find calls to alter their tone.

The signatories should swallow their particular medicine. If, as the letter itself suggests, the way to defeat bad a few ideas is “by exposure, argument, and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away,” let the people expose, argue and persuade — instead of silencing them, or wishing them away.