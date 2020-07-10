The problem with ‘the letter’ (opinion)

The result, from their perspective: a “stifling atmosphere” that leaves no room for “experimentation, risk taking, and even mistakes”; one which makes “good-faith disagreement” impossible, punishes those who “depart from the consensus” and “makes everyone less capable of democratic participation.”
I’m sure a lot of who signed it believe they’re going for a courageous moral stand with their screed, released, since it was, on the anniversary of so many historical moments associated with freedom of expression and defiance of convention: The posthumous acquittal of Joan of Arc for the crime of heresy in 1456
; the radio debut
of Elvis Presley in 1954; the nomination
of Sandra Day O’Connor as the first female Supreme Court justice in 1981; and the ruling in 1992
by New York’s Court of Appeals that women have the same right as men to go topless in public places.
But while Thomas Chatterton Williams, who reportedly championed the effort behind the letter
, has taken pains to point out how its signers represent a diverse cross-section of races, genders, sexual orientations and political perspectives, they also all have access to enormous public platforms and an outsized capability to project their personal opinions to the entire world. As an outcome, it’s hard not to start to see the letter as merely an elegantly written affirmation of elitism and privilege.
Williams has acknowledged concern
on the timing of the effort. But noting the bad timing does not excuse that it had been, in fact, bad timing. As thousands die from coronavirus, these signatories are expressing concern over viral hashtags. As the streets fill with protesters shouting “Black Lives Matter,” they’re metaphorically shouting “Our Words Matter.” As society becomes increasingly aware of the devastating impact of police brutality, these signatories have chosen to shift focus on an imaginary political correctness police.
Concerns over PC culture appear to have always been a preoccupation for the letter’s ringleaders. Williams has previously written
in the pages of Harper’s about his concerns on the left’s “fanaticism” and “totalitarianism.” Mark Lilla, who based on the New York Times was involved in early conversations that sparked the letter, has spent a lot of the past four years denouncing
efforts to bring diversity and inclusion initiatives to politics and calling for society to maneuver beyond identity politics. George Packer, still another early participant in discussions that resulted in the letter, has used his prestigious platforms at The New Yorker and The Atlantic to warn at period of how culture wars are threatening our kids, in the form of privilege checklists, gender-neutral bathrooms and school integration
.
In short, none of what’s in the letter is new for the men cited by the New York Times as initiating the discussions where the letter took form
(and yes, all are men, and all but one are white, and the one nonwhite man, Williams, wrote a book
about abandoning his Blackness in support of a postracial self-image).
What’s different now is these men have roped in seven score of their friends, colleagues and mutual admirers.
More than a number of them are high-profile individuals with views
that voices among marginalized communities have said
make sure they are feel further diminished
or threatened: New York Times editor Bari Weiss has been excoriated for celebrating
cultural appropriation. Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker has faced criticism for asserting that gender disparities in the sciences
are more rooted in biological difference
than discrimination. He has additionally come under scrutiny
for newer tweets saying things like “Police don’t shoot blacks disproportionately” in 2015 and a “focus on race distracts from solving (the) problem” that “police kill too many people, black and white” in 2017.
And of late, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has been at the center of a firestorm
for again and again asserting that trans women should not be considered real women, and comparing hormone replacement treatments to gay conversion therapy.
Each has additionally, in the face of resultant backlash, dismissed rebuttals
and positioned themselves
as beleaguered victims
of the current culture, turning their support for open debate and free expression in to an example of stark hypocrisy or sly gaslighting.
And now that the letter has been published and the total list of signatories has been revealed, some are choosing to withdraw as a result. Historian Dr. Kerri Greenidge tweeted
that she “did not endorse” the letter and noted author and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan apologized for signing
, noting that she would not need had she known who her fellow signatories were.
That’s because even when the letter were warranted — even when it weren’t an off-note, Olympian statement that reads as self-interested and elitist at most useful — it’s sure to be used by serial bad actors on the list as a shield against legitimate criticism.
And in this uncertain, turbulent era particularly, beset since it is by crisis and challenge but in addition suffused with real expect transformative change, it’s puzzling that these prominent individuals would choose to stand athwart history. The strata of racism, sexism and systemic exploitation in this nation have already been laid down across centuries. So a lot of who have been savagely silenced beneath them experienced just a few months to exercise their voices with newfound mainstream support — and already you will find calls to alter their tone.
The signatories should swallow their particular medicine. If, as the letter itself suggests, the way to defeat bad a few ideas is “by exposure, argument, and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away,” let the people expose, argue and persuade — instead of silencing them, or wishing them away.