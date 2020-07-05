The problem with the ‘Hamilton’ movie (opinion)

But while there is at least one report of the utilization of a “Hamilton” quote, “History is watching,” at a BLM protest, to reassess “Hamilton” now’s to note an essential incompatibility with our current moment: Its hero and its own message are essentially ambivalent while today’s politics around America’s racial sins requires taking a strong stance. Indeed, “Hamilton” is just a minefield of mixed messages: Is our takeaway about its main character he is a revolutionary hero or flawed philanderer? Is its strategy of non-traditional casting a triumph that allows individuals of color to “rise up” or are they undermined by the irony of how their embodiment as founding fathers ignores the proven fact that most of the characters they play were slave owners?

“Hamilton” was the perfect play for the Obama era because it fed into Democratic liberalism’s shift away from heroes like Thomas Jefferson — who represented a figure of rugged pastoral individualism — to Hamilton, the master banker/whiz kid financial planner. Miranda crafts “Hamilton” as an immigrant “who gets the job done,” an outsider. But Hamilton the truth is faced none of the discrimination wielded against immigrants that he is drawn as a model for: for example, he had his elite education at Kings College in New York paid for by way of a trading company in his Caribbean island of St. Croix that had some dealings with the slave trade.

The ambivalence of Hamilton in the play is camouflaged by the love story at its center that seems also to be at the core of its appeal. First, his romance with Elizabeth Schuyler distracts our attention from the proven fact that the Schuylers were certainly one of the largest and most notorious slave-owning families in New York state. The name is so scandalous that last month the mayor of Albany ordered the removal of a statue honoring Phillip Schuyler, Hamilton’s father-in-law.

A similar bit of camouflage is performed in the scene where Hamilton comes with an extramarital affair with Maria Reynolds. The distracting hand-wringing over his betrayal happens as he’s engaged in debates over the ratification of the Constitution. The story is targeted on his want to create a central bank to assume all debts — at one point he taunts Jefferson by saying “your debts are paid cuz you don’t pay for labor… so we get Congress get held hostage by the South.” But the drama over Reynolds glosses over his failure to speak out against the three-fifths compromise, which allowed Southern states to count Black people as three-fifths of a person for representation purposes.

While the play “Hamilton” has certainly acted as a confident vehicle for the exposure and success of people of color on Broadway, their subversive casting as white founders efficiently erases the 14% lately 18th-century Black residents who have been mostly enslaved in New York and for whom such vaunted positions were unimaginable.

One could argue that “Hamilton” will not seek to fundamentally alter society with its feel-good version of the Revolution, especially since the values and triumphs it celebrates are drawn entirely from founding fathers who mainly did not consider people of color to be human.

The success of “Hamilton” is in this way specially striking since it opened on Broadway in regards to a year after “ Holler If Ya Hear Me, ” a play loosely based on the life of Tupac Shakur, one of hip-hop’s most authentically political figures, flopped miserably. “Hamilton’s” triumph could be regarded as evidence that Broadway audiences were not so much seeking a musical about hip-hop per se, but a version of hip-hop that privileged a white liberal audience by letting them embrace blackness on their own terms, while including enough lyricism and Obama-era hope to embrace aspirational individuals of color — some of whom also see themselves reflected in this play.

#HamilFilm is trending on Twitter, likely reflecting how the high price and limited accessibility to tickets have most people watching it for the first-time. Along with the widespread devotion of its fans, there are some intense critics, feeding off of Ishmael Reed’s takedown play The Haunting of Lin Manuel Miranda and Reed’s own claim of how iconic novelist Toni Morrison helped bankroll it. Last year, Hamilton got a mixed reception when it had been staged in Puerto Rico, Miranda’s ancestral homeland, as a result of his initial support for Congressional legislation that imposed a fiscal oversight board on the island. And a Latino advocacy group called Somos Presenteis collected signatures for a letter that calls on Disney to “Stop Celebrating and Profiting From Slave Merchant Alexander Hamilton.” (Although it is not clear whether Hamilton ever owned slaves, there is certainly some evidence in his papers he engaged in slave transactions with respect to the Schuyler family.)

“Hamilton,” the film, will certainly attract a massive audience, and could change the way America — outside the cities where “Hamilton” has been staged for decades now — thinks about Broadway theater as a result of the way Miranda fuses hip-hop with bluesy love songs, turning Hamilton in to a cool rhyme-dropper in love with his revolution and the mother of his newborn son or daughter. Still the way things are now, with Covid-19 seriously threatening the economy (and disproportionately affecting Black and brown people), and President Donald Trump’s America looking like an unstable socio-political mess, much of its audience will unavoidably see the work in an alternative light.

In the context of a movement that has plainly identified systemic racism and lethal policing for abolishing rather than reforming, “Hamilton: is quaint and noncommittal. HamilFilm has arrived at a moment when America isn’t satisfied with ambivalence or compromise, but yearning for real and necessary change.