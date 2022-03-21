The testing of car gas cylinders is much more extensive than our society imagines. Imagine the difficulty and diligence of installing the gas cylinder, making the hermetic connections of the valves and pipes, and during the test it is required to dismantle most of the work, dismantling the cylinders, joints and valves (which is not often recommended). In general, the order of testing the cylinders is determined by the manufacturing plant (завод изготвитель) and in the passport issued by which we read: Gas cylinders are tested hydraulically at least every 5 years.

In the 2000s, when the law on testing cylinders was passed, there was a lot of discussion about the test period, and since a large number of different types and quality cylinders were imported from the former Soviet Union, it was decided to set that period at 2 years to ensure the safety of gas cylinders. But now it would be right to set that term as much as the factory set and to test the cylinders according to those terms.

As for the service life of the cylinder, it is also defined by the factory and indicated in the issued passport. In my opinion, if this change is made in the law, no driver will fail to test the cylinder of his car every 5 years for his own safety and will not try to obtain a false document, and in case of testing every 2 years, the driver will be forced to perform one of these actions. . (I say this from my personal experience, as I have done that work for 5 years).

In this case, the volume of work (both drivers and test companies) is reduced by 2.5 times and the test companies will reduce the overload accordingly.

Rafik GABRIELYAN

