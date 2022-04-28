If a person accidentally hits a pedestrian with a fatal outcome, he will not be able to rest his head on the pillow at night all his life, he will suffer from guilt and nightmares, even if he has received his punishment. I know a hard story about someone who left the country even after serving a prison sentence, not being able to meet the family members of the person who was carelessly run over, even to look them in the eye. I am sure there are many such cases.

Moreover, anyone with a basic upbringing has ever had the feeling that you did something bad or wrong, and for a long time to come, every time you remember it, a wave of shame overwhelms you again and again. And now I often wonder how a person can live in peace, continue in office when it has become a cause of war and thousands of victims, when the parents of thousands of victims gather under your window and announce that you killed their children. To justify, to convince that you are not guilty…?

It is impossible, then, to admit that we could have avoided the war, but we would have had the same, just without casualties. The problem here is not even legal, the answer should be given by the relevant bodies, maybe not now, maybe not soon, but one day they will. That’s not the subject of my thoughts. It is simply a matter of simple human feelings.

After all, no matter how bad you are in all respects, no matter how destructive your intentions and actions may be, it is the same, a human being can not have hard feelings, even feelings when he is alone with his own self. If not here’s a new product just for you!

And finally, I would like to honestly get an answer to one more question: how does that person live under so much hatred, so much curse and “qualifications”, and all this with a boomerang effect? After all, you can not judge everyone by the article “Serious insult”, especially since, fortunately, people can still be honest in their homes.

Arsen SAHAKYAN

