Donors to the Wisconsin Democrats will receive invitations to a livestream on September 13 at 7 pm ET for a script read of William Goldman’s 1987 cult classic. The star-studded cast, including Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner have agreed to join the virtual table read. A cast Q&A will be moderated by Patton Oswalt after the performance.
The event sent Cruz’s torture machine to 50. In a tweet Saturday, Cruz called The Princess Bride “perfect” and said he wishes it would stay out of “Hollywood politics.”
Elwes, who played the movie’s hero, Westley, responded that Cruz should “leave the fire swamp.”
But the movie’s actors and director have spoken out about Cruz several times in the past.
Patinkin on CBS’ “This Morning” in 2015 criticized Cruz for his controversial statements that we “need a war president” to defeat ISIS.
“I just wanted to ask, since he quotes all the lines from ‘The Princess Bride’, why he doesn’t quote my favorite line?” Patinkin…