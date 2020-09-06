‘The Princess Bride’ cast is reuniting and Ted Cruz is livid about why

Donors to the Wisconsin Democrats will receive invitations to a livestream on September 13 at 7 pm ET for a script read of William Goldman’s 1987 cult classic. The star-studded cast, including Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner have agreed to join the virtual table read. A cast Q&A will be moderated by Patton Oswalt after the performance.

“Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the donation page says.

The event sent Cruz’s torture machine to 50. In a tweet Saturday, Cruz called The Princess Bride “perfect” and said he wishes it would stay out of “Hollywood politics.”

Elwes, who played the movie’s hero, Westley, responded that Cruz should “leave the fire swamp.”