Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the occasion of the plane crash in Guangxi Province.
The telegram states: “On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, I personally extend my condolences to you, the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the friendly Chinese people, on the occasion of the crash of a Chinese Airlines plane in Guangxi Province.
I wish the families of the victims, the relatives, endurance and patience to survive this heavy loss. “
DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OF THE PRIME MINISTER’S STAFF
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.