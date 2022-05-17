Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Robin van Puyenbrock, Executive Director of the World Trade Centers Association, Eduard Marutyan, Founder of RENSHIN Urban Development Investment Company, and Leon Kasparov, Director of the company.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was presented the project of establishing a World Trade Center in Yerevan, which was also approved by the World Trade Organization. The benefits of the project, the conditions and opportunities for business will be presented in detail.



Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the government is interested in the project, proposing to continue discussions with interested agencies in the near future to assess the project implementation possibilities, to develop a “road map” of relevant actions.

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OF THE PRIME MINISTER’S STAFF